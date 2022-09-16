Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administration cancelled the manufacturing license of baby powder of Johnson’s & Johnson’s Private Limited at its plant in Mumbai's Mulund after samples of the baby powder drawn at Pune and Nashik were declared not of standard quality by the government. Johnson & Johnson issued clarification over the issue and said that it stands firmly behind its decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson's baby powder is safe. And that the baby powder does not contain asbestos, and it also does not cause cancer.

