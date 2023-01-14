Retired Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the lone voice of dissent in the five-judge constitution bench which allowed women of all ages in the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, visited the famous temple on Friday on the eve of Makaravilakku festival. Justice Malhotra in her Sabrimala verdict had said that what constitutes an essential religious practice is for the religious community to decide and not a matter that should be decided by the courts. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Date & Makara Jyothi Timings: Know History, Rituals, Significance of the Kerala Festival at Sabarimala Temple During Makar Sankranti.

Justice Indu Malhotra Visits Ayyappa Temple:

Rtd Justice Indu Malhotra, dissenting hero of Sabarimala case-who stated her position based on honest convictions, and held high the right of the devotees as well as the legitimacy of the deity- praying before Bhagwan Ayyappa at Sabarimala.... Swamiye Saranamayyappa. pic.twitter.com/NQNsKHwfM3 — J Nandakumar (@kumarnandaj) January 14, 2023

