The Kerala High Court recently said that the fundamental right under Article 25 of the Constitution to enter a temple for worship does not give the right to any member of the Hindu community to perform the role of priest. The division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar also said that the right to worship under Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution is not absolute and a devotee for instance, cannot claim that a temple should be kept open 24 hours a day. The court also said that devotee cannot claim that he should be allowed to perform rituals which only priests can perform. The high court observed while upholding a notification issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board which mandated that a candidate applying for the post of Melshanthi (high priest) of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple should be from the Malayala Brahmin community. HC on Police Behaviour: Police Officers Accountable to People, Bad Behaviour Will Not Be Countenanced or Tolerated, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Right to Worship

