Makaravilakku festival is celebrated on Makara Sankranti in Kerala, India at the shrine of Sabarimala. The major attraction of the festival is the grand Thiruvabharanam procession and Makara Jyothi. Makara Jyothi or Light Of Capricorn is a star that is worshiped by thousands of pilgrims in huge numbers at the Lord Ayyapan Temple in the evening of Makar Sankranti. The live broadcast for the Darshan of Makara Jyothi can be watched on different national and regional news channels and also on the Makaravilakku 2022 YouTube Channel. Makaravilakku 2021 Wishes & Makara Jyothi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ayyappa Photos Facebook Photos and Telegram Messages to Celebrate Kerala’s Festival at Sabarimala Temple.

Have A Look:

Makaravilakku 2022 Live Streaming Online From Sabarimala Temple in Kerala: Know When and How To Watch Makara Jyothi Live Telecast From Lord Ayyappa Temple#MakarSankranti #makarsankranti2022 #Makaravilakku #MakaraJyothi https://t.co/JHzXbnmy4S — LatestLY (@latestly) January 14, 2022

Watch: Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2022 Live Telecast, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)