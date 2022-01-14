Sabarimala Makar Jyothi, also known as Sambrimala Makaravilakku Festival is the most important and auspicious occasion celebrated in Kerala, annually. The festival includes the Thiruvabharanam possessions and watching the light of Makara Jyothi star in the peaks of the Golden Hill, Ponnambalamedu. The live broadcast of the Makara Jyothi was telecasted in different news channels and also on Makaravilakku 2022 Youtube channel. Since then, netizens have started sharing the videos and snaps of the live broadcast on Twitter. Makaravilakku 2022 Date & Makara Jyothi Live Streaming: Know Significance of Kerala Festival Observed on Makar Sankranti at the Shrine of Sabarimala.

It is eternal bliss for the devotees of Lord Ayyappa as after much wait Makara Jyothi finally appears in the sky.

#Makaravilakku is figuratively the light within; the quest of humans to connect with the Divine. When the Makara Jyothi appears in the sky at dusk today, it is eternal bliss for the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. 🙏🏻🌼 Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa 🌼🙏🏻 . pic.twitter.com/2Y0R4tWQhM — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕚𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕜 चैत्यक (@Chaytyak) January 14, 2022

