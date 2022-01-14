Makaravilakku 2022 is celebrated with utmost zeal and fervour in the holy shrine of Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Makaravilakku is observed on the same day as Makar Sankranti and devotees are looking forward to witnessing the auspicious celestial light or Makara Jyothi darshan. Twitter is also abuzz with Makaravilakku wishes, Makaravilakku images, Makaravilakku photos, Sabarimala Makaravilakku live streaming details, Makara Jyothi 2022 live stream video clips and more. Here take a look. Makaravilakku 2022 Wishes & Makara Jyothi Images: Religious Quotes, Greetings, Lord Ayyappan HD Wallpapers And SMS To Celebrate Kerala's Makar Sankranti Festival.

Bless Us All

Makaravilakku 2022 First Pic (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Makaravilakku Wishes

#Makaravilakku is figuratively the light within; the quest of humans to connect with the Divine. When the Makara Jyothi appears in the sky at dusk today, it is eternal bliss for the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. 🙏🏻🌼 Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa 🌼🙏🏻 . pic.twitter.com/2Y0R4tWQhM — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕚𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕜 चैत्यक (@Chaytyak) January 14, 2022

LIVE: Makaravilakku Festival From the Famous Sabarimala Temple – 14th January 2022

Beautiful Photos Streaming In

It's Truly Special

