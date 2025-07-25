A shocking assault on a receptionist at a Kalyan clinic has taken a dramatic turn. New CCTV footage reveals that the receptionist first slapped the assailant’s sister-in-law before being violently attacked by Gokul Jha at Shree Bal Chikitsalaya on Monday. Earlier viral clips showed Jha dragging the woman by her hair and slamming her to the ground. The new video shows a heated exchange escalating before the receptionist hits the woman, triggering the brutal retaliation. Jha was arrested after trying to evade police by altering his appearance. Political leaders, including BJP’s Ravindra Chavan and MNS’s Avinash Jadhav, demanded strict action, calling the assault a migrant-on-local issue. Jha has been remanded to two-day police custody. The receptionist is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries. Kalyan: Man Violently Attacks Receptionist of Private Hospital, Smashes Her on Ground After She Asks Him To Wait As Doctor Attends Medical Representative; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kalyan Receptionist Assault Case

हर खबर का कभी भी दो पक्ष होता है. मुंबई के डोम्बिवली में उत्तर भारतीय झा परिवार जो मूलतः बिहार के हैं बीमार बच्चे को दिखाने के लिए डॉक्टर के पास लाते हैं. डॉक्टर 5 की जगह 6.30 बजे आता है और मरीजों के देखने के बजाय पहले मेडिकल रिप्रेजेंटेटिव से मिलने लगता है. झा परिवार थोड़ी… pic.twitter.com/ge00mpRV42 — Kranti Kumar (@KraantiKumar) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)