In a shocking incident, a recently bailed criminal assaulted a hotel worker over a delay in serving dal vada in Thane's Kalyan. The incident occurred on Saturday night, October 4, near the Nitin Raj Hotel, and was recorded on CCTV. The accused, identified as Dinesh Lanka, a known offender from the area, allegedly attacked hotel staff at an idli-vada stall after demanding food while under the influence of alcohol. According to police sources, when the hotel worker Bacharam Gorya asked him to wait, Lanka became aggressive, verbally abused, assaulted, and threatened to kill him. CCTV video shows Lanka pulling out a weapon from his pocket and forcing the hotel owner to fall at his feet, creating panic among onlookers. Police say the accused was recently released on bail in connection with a prior case. The Kolsewadi Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for Dinesh Lanka, who is currently absconding. Kalyan: Man Violently Attacks Receptionist of Private Hospital, Smashes Her on Ground After She Asks Him To Wait As Doctor Attends Medical Representative; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Miscreant Assaults Idli-Vada Stall Staff Over Dal Vada in Thane's Kalyan

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

