Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Kanimozhi, has tested positive for COVID-19. The DMK leader is currently in home isolation and has cancelled her all events ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi tests positive for #COVID19 ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections. The MP is currently under quarantine.@nimumurali shares details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/Vlw3e7BSgb — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 3, 2021

