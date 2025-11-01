A major fire incident was reported in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a moving car suddenly burst into flames late on October 31. Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt moments before the vehicle was engulfed in fire. According to the owner, the car stopped abruptly, and smoke began rising from the engine, prompting him to step out just in time. Within seconds, the vehicle caught fire, leaving it completely charred. A video shared by PTI shows firefighters rushing to the spot and dousing the flames. No casualties were reported in the incident, though the car was reduced to ashes. Kanpur Fire: Blaze Engulfs Panki Metro Depot in UP, Firefighters Rush to Site (Watch Video).

Car Bursts Into Flames in Kanpur

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A car caught fire in Kanpur late last night. No injuries were reported in the incident, however, the vehicle was completely charred.#KanpurNews #UPNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vnik6wwsZA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

