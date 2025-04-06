A violent clash erupted in Kanpur’s Rawatpur during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra after Hindu groups protested the police's decision to seize their sound system the night before. Tensions escalated when members of the Hindu organizations gathered and confronted the police, leading to a confrontation. The authorities had seized the equipment over noise violation concerns, which sparked outrage among the participants. Video footage of the incident, shared by news agency IANS, shows heated exchanges and chaotic scenes. Kanpur: Man Sets Scooty on Fire After It Fails to Start in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate As Video Goes Viral.

Police, Hindu Groups Scuffle During Shobha Yatra in Kanpur

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A clash broke out during a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Rawatpur, after members of Hindu organizations protested the police's action of seizing their sound system the previous night pic.twitter.com/Pz5s3dmwUE — IANS (@ians_india) April 6, 2025

