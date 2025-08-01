The Sabarmati Jansadharan Express (Train No. 15269) derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, August 1. The Sabarmati Jansadharan Express derailed while it was heading from Panki station towards Bhaulpur. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. All passengers are reported to be safe. According to the reports, two bogies of the train were derailed. Rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited. Delhi Train Derailment: 1 Coach of Passenger Train 64419 Derails Near Shivaji Bridge Station, Restoration Underway (Watch Video).

Kanpur Train Derailment

Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Janasadharan Express (Train No. 15269) derailed at Bhaupur Yard in the Kanpur-Tundla stretch of Prayagraj Division. Railway teams from Kanpur are already at the scene, working hard to get things back on track. pic.twitter.com/CjVPfD534m — Akash Sharma (@kaidensharmaa) August 1, 2025

