In a disturbing follow-up to the recent poisoning of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills wildlife sanctuary, around 20 bonnet macaques have been found dumped in the buffer zone of the adjacent Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Free Press Journal reported. While 18 monkeys were found dead, two were rescued alive and are undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital in Gundlupet. Forest officials believe the monkeys were killed elsewhere and later dumped between Kandegala and Kodasoge villages. A gunny sack recovered from the scene suggests they were transported and discarded by unidentified perpetrators. An investigation is underway. Act of ‘Revenge’: 3 Arrested for ‘Poisoning’ Tigress, 4 Cubs in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

18 Monkeys Found Dead Near Bandipur Forest Reserve, Poisoning Suspected

