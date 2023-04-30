Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday to give a boost to BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Karnataka. While PM Modi's convoy was passing through a sea of supporters, what appears to be a mobile phone was thrown by an unknown person from within the crowd. In a video from the roadshow, a phone can be seen flung towards the vehicle as it landed right before PM Modi, who was waving to the crowd. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Mysuru (Watch Video).

Security Breach At PM Narendra Modi’s Roadshow

The incident took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Karnataka's Mysuru. — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

