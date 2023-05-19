The Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony is being held tomorrow at 12.30 pm at Kantheerava stadium in Bengaluru. As the CET-2023 exams also fall on the same day, deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar informed that precautions have been taken to ensure that students who have to reach the nearby CET examination centre do not face any problems. He also said that Education Department and Chief Secretary have been informed in this regard. Meanwhile, students writing their papers in centres near Kantheerava stadium where the oath-taking is being held have been asked to report 2 hours before the scheduled time. Karnataka CM Swearing-in Ceremony Date, Time & Venue: Siddharamaiah Is Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM; Check Who All Are Invited for Oath-Taking Event.

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony:

ನಾಳೆ ಕಂಠೀರವ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ‌ ಸಮಾರಂಭ ಇರುವ ಕಾರಣ ಸುತ್ತಮುತ್ತಲಿನ ಸಿಇಟಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ತಲುಪಬೇಕಿರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ತೊಂದರೆಯಾಗದಂತೆ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ವಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಮನವಿ: * ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 9.30ರೊಳಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 19, 2023

