Bengaluru, May 19: Congress won big in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 as the party won 135 seats in the 224-member assembly. After four days of deliberations, the party named Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and state unit president DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Following this, Siddaramaiah staked his claim with the Governor, who invited him to form the government.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who were camping in the national capital for days after winning the Karnataka Assembly polls, arrived in Delhi again today to formally invite the top brass of Congress leadership for the swearing-in ceremony. The two leaders left for Bengaluru this afternoon. A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting will be held today at 7 pm in Bengaluru to discuss the government formation. Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Invite Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for Siddaramaiah’s Oath Taking.

Karnataka Swearing-in Ceremony Date and Time:

The oath-taking ceremony of Siddharamaiah and DK Shivkumar will take place on May 20 at 12.30 pm in Bengaluru. A Congress delegation, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government. Siddaramaiah To Be New Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar Gets Deputy CM Post; Swearing-In Ceremony on May 20 in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Swearing-in Ceremony Venue:

According to news agency ANI, the grand oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. State Congress president Shivakumar took stock of preparations this morning before tomorrow's swearing-in Ceremony.

Karnataka Swearing-in Ceremony Invitees:

Congress has invited the leaders of like-minded parties to the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

According to the reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended an invitation to Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechuri, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Among other opposition leaders who have been invited include Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru on Friday evening to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka Chief Minister, official sources said. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Banerjee will not attend the ceremony. She has designated party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the programme. Bihar DCM Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the event.

The Karnataka oath-taking ceremony will be attended by the Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states, including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, will also be present on the occasion.

