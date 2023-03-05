In an unfortunate incident that took place in Karnataka, four workers were injured after a newly installed boiler exploded. As per reports, the newly installed boiler, which was installed at the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory in Vijayapura exploded. The incident took place on Saturday, March 4. A police investigation is underway in the matter. Karnataka Elephant Attack: Forest Watcher Dies in Wild Elephant Attack in Mysuru.

Boiler Explodes in Vijayapura

Karnataka | Four workers were injured after a newly installed boiler at the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory in Vijayapura exploded yesterday. A police investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

