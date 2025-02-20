A 26-year-old doctor from Hyderabad, Dr Ananya Rao, went missing on Wednesday morning, February 19, after jumping into the Tungabhadra River near the Tungabhadra dam in Koppal district, Karnataka. Ananya, who was vacationing with three friends, jumped from a rock cliff but was swept away by the strong currents. A video taken before her jump showed her preparing to dive, with a countdown in the background. Though she surfaced briefly after the jump, she reportedly went under moments later. Friends immediately sought help, prompting a search operation by local authorities. As of now, her whereabouts remain unknown, with the police continuing their search. Hyderabad: KIMS Doctors Remove Pen Cap Stuck in Man’s Lungs After 21 Years.

Doctor Jumps Into Tungabhadra, Goes Missing

#Hyderabad Doctor Drowns in Tungabhadra River in Koppal, Search Operation Underway Dr. Ananya Rao, a Hyderabad-based doctor, went missing around 8:30 a.m. after jumping into the #TungabhadraRiver near Sanapur village, Gangavati taluk, #Koppal district, #Karnataka She was on… pic.twitter.com/3Hva4YYduN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)