A two-year-old boy was crushed to death after a car ran over him while he was playing on a roadside in Karnataka’s Bidar. The horrific accident was caught on camera. The disturbing video shows the boy playing on a roadside by himself alongside a parked vehicle when a car took a turn and ran him over before fleeing the scene. The boy was dead by the time locals reached the scene. A case has been registered at Gandhiganj police station in the matter. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Three-Year-Old Girl Run Over by Car While Playing Outside Apartment in Bellandur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Horrific Accident in Karnataka

Heartbreaking 💔 Innova car rans over 2yr old baby Basavachetan, in Harogeri Bidar #Karnataka Son of Satish Patil & Sangita was playing by side of the road near Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli Hospital. Incident caught on CCTV. Case registered Gandhiganj station pic.twitter.com/sC6fPKyKTT — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)