The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared the global monkeypox outbreak a 'public health emergency of international concern' (PHEIC), one step below that of a 'pandemic.' Earlier today, India reported its fourth case of the Monkeypox virus. To curb the further spread of the virus, the Health Ministry of India has released a guide to understanding the causes and symptoms of the virus.

Check Tweet:

Keep yourself safe from #Monkeypox. Know the causes and symptoms of the disease as well as precautions to be taken to avoid infection.@MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/6nRwZ4EVxT — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) July 24, 2022

