Two more persons were arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing in the NEET 2022 exam on July 18. The arrested individuals are Priji Kurian Issac, Vice-Principal, Mar Thoma Institute of IT and Center Superintendent of NEET examination, and NTA observer Dr Shamnad, said Kollam Police.

Check Tweet:

