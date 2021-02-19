Kerala High Court Orders CBI Probe in Disappearance of Jasna Mariya James

Kerala High Court has ordered CBI probe into the disappearance of Jasna Mariya James, a 2nd year BCom student who went missing from her home at Ranni in March 2018. High Court also directed the state govt to provide adequate infrastructural facilities to CBI — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

