Kerala Passes Resolution Urging Centre to Provide Free of Cost COVID-19 Vaccine Within Time Bound:

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to provide vaccine free of cost time within time bound — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Kerala Health Minister Veena George Tabled The Resolution:

Kerala Health Minister Veena George to table a resolution in the state Assembly on Wednesday, urging the Central government to provide COVID vaccine free of cost to people belonging to all age groups in a time bound manner — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

