Thirty people were severely injured after two KSRTC buses collided head-on at Moonnukallimoodu in Neyyattinkara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil highway around 10.30 pm on Saturday. Four among them are in critical condition. Both drivers, Anil Kumar and M S Suni, were critically injured after they were trapped inside the bus and were taken out after much efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services team. The front portions of the two buses were severely damaged in the collision. The accident occurred when the KSRTC bus that came from Thiruvananthapuram to Neyyattinkara overtook a vehicle and collided head-on with another KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction. Both buses were moving at high speed. Bihar Road Accident: Five Cops Injured As Their Vehicle Overturns in Aurangabad.

Kerala Road Accident Video

#WATCH | Kerala | Over 30 people injured in a collision between two buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Neyyattinkara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari highway last night. The injured people were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital,… pic.twitter.com/A3Ft9NvK05 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

