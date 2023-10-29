Kerala is currently on high alert after a series of blasts were reported at a Christian group's convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning, October 29. Amid the bomb scare, security has been tightened with extra units of police and sniffer dogs at Kannur Railway Station. The explosions that took place in Kalamassery claimed the life of a woman and injured over 40 other persons. A man has reportedly taken responsibility for the blasts and surrendered himself to the police. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Kochi Resident Claims Responsibility for Explosion During Christian Prayer Meet in Kalamassery, Surrenders Before Police.

Security Beefed Up at Kannur Railway Station

#WATCH | Security tightened at Kannur Railway Station after the twin blasts at the Convention Centre in Kochi's Kalamassery pic.twitter.com/WMpMEdTuJc — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

