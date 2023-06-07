Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala hits out on incident where the marks list of an SFI leader P M Arsho, a student of a college in Ernakulam, showed "passed" even though he did not take any exams. "If it is SFI, in Kerala, they win college elections without competing, pass exams without taking them, and get fake degrees for jobs. What is happening in Kerala? This shows the failure of the Kerala govt", the latter said in his recent statement. SFI Kerala Secy Arsho's Bail Cancelled for Violating Conditions.
Ramesh Chennithala Hits Out at Kerala State Government
Delhi | If it is SFI, in Kerala, they win college elections without competing, pass exams without taking them, and get fake degrees for jobs. What is happening in Kerala? This shows the failure of the Kerala govt: Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on incident where the… pic.twitter.com/LaSKDuVHmA
— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
