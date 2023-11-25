Kerala Stampede: Four Students Die, Several Injured During Tech Fest at Coachin University

In a tragic incident, at least four students died, and several others were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at Cochin University in Kerala, PTI reported. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 25, during the tech fest at the campus. The stampede-like situation occurred during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi held in the open-air auditorium on campus. Arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College, Health Minister Veena George said. Kerala Shocker: Child Crushed to Death After Grandfather Accidentally Drives Car Over Him in Kasargod, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kerala Stampede:

Four students died and several injured in a stampede at Kerala's Cochin University, says government — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023

Four Students Die, Several Injured

Kerala | Stampede-like situation at CUSAT University in Kochi. Four students dead and many injured as per Health Minister Veena George. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Arrangements have been… — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

