Kerala Stampede: Four Students Die, Several Injured During Tech Fest at Coachin University

In a tragic incident, at least four students died and several others were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at Cochin University in Kerala.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2023 08:36 PM IST

In a tragic incident, at least four students died, and several others were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at Cochin University in Kerala, PTI reported. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 25, during the tech fest at the campus. The stampede-like situation occurred during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi held in the open-air auditorium on campus. Arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College, Health Minister Veena George said. Kerala Shocker: Child Crushed to Death After Grandfather Accidentally Drives Car Over Him in Kasargod, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kerala Stampede:

Four Students Die, Several Injured

