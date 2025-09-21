In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, a man named Aditya was robbed of his gold chain while returning home from a morning walk with his wife. CCTV footage shows two bike-borne miscreants passing by, spotting the chain, and then returning to snatch it. Aditya chased the robbers on foot, but the duo brandished a weapon, forcing him to stop as they fled the scene. The couple was left shaken by the sudden attack. The incident has raised concerns over rising street crimes in the area. A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and nab the culprits involved in the armed chain-snatching case. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: Man Strangles Woman, Snatches Jewellery, Flees With 2 Scooter-Borne Associates in Shakarpur; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Chain Snatching in Ghaziabad

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Lokesh Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

