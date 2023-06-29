A video of kids jumping from a bridge into a river in Maharashtra's Nashik area is going viral on social media. The 12-second video clip shows two kids jumping into a river from a bridge more than 30 feet high. In the beginning, one kid jumps into the river and swims. Soon after, another kid jumps from the 30 feet high bridge into the river and is seen swimming in the waterbody. The video of the two kids performing the stunt has gone viral on the internet. The incident is said to have taken place on the Dahanu Nashik Marg in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Life of Man Who Fell While Trying To Get Down From Moving Train at Nashik Railway Station.

Watch the Viral Video

