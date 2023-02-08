In a heartwarming incident that took place in Maharashtra, an alert RPF jawan saved the life of a passenger in Nashik. A video of the RPF official's courageous act has gone viral on social media. The 13-second video clip shows a passenger trying to deboard a train, however, he loses his balance. An alert RPF jawan, who was station on Nashik railway station immediately saw the man falling and and rushed to his help. The RPF jawan pulled the man from coming under the train and saved his life. RPF Cop Saves a Woman From Falling Under Moving Train in Chhattisgarh; Watch Viral Video.

Alert RPF Jawan Saves Man’s Life

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)