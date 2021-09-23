The Haryana government will organise Krishna Utsav to promote toruism in the state. A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to prepare outline of the festival. During the festival, life-events of Lord Krishna will be presented with the heldp of a tableuax. The festival will be organised on the lines of Gita Mahotsav.

Tweet By Haryana CMO:

