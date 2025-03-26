A late-night party at a high-end club in Mehrauli, South Delhi, turned violent on Sunday after a heated argument over the DJ’s playlist escalated into a brawl. According to an X user, Dhruv, who recorded the incident, the fight began when a group of men, accompanied by women, requested a song change. When the DJ’s girlfriend intervened, a minor push triggered a massive altercation. Viral videos show beer bottles and glasses flying as bar staff struggled to control the situation. Some employees took cover, while others quickly removed crockery to prevent further damage. The fight ended when one group left, and police were called. Guests soon exited, leaving behind shattered glass and chaos. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has sparked concerns over security at upscale clubs. Brawl Over ‘Free Fire’ in Eluru: Massive Fight Erupts Between Groups of Students on Road After Argument Over Online Game in Andhra Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Delhi Bar Brawl

Tell me you’re in Delhi without telling me you’re in delhi pic.twitter.com/QgVJWU82eL — dhruv (@shawnthessheep) March 25, 2025

