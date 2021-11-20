A government primary school in Valayanchirangara in Kochi has adapted a gender-neutral uniform common to all its students. The uniform consists of shirts and three-fourth pants. The gender-neutral uniform was introduced in 2018 by the headmistress of the school.

Kochi: A Kerala govt primary school in Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam district has introduced gender-neutral uniform Decision was implemented in 2018. It made the children confident; the idea is boys & girls should have equal freedom: Suma KP, Headmistress in-charge (19.11) pic.twitter.com/gZWgRft0dM — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

