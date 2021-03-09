PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Rs 2 Lakh For Kin of People Who Died in The Kolkata Fire incident:

#UPDATE | PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured: PMO https://t.co/3LzPVccMhi — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including the 4 firefighters, 2 railways personnel & a police ASI who were fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/grYnMkuBCB — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

