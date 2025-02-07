A massive fire broke out at Delhi’s Okhla landfill, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze on Friday, February 7. High winds worsened the situation, spreading the smoke further and increasing the risk of escalation, as seen in videos shared by news agency ANI and IANS. Fire Service Divisional Officer Yashwant Singh Meena confirmed that an initial fire truck was dispatched, but additional reinforcements were needed. Currently, eight fire trucks and nine fire units, including water bowsers and pumps, are engaged in firefighting efforts. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further spread. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Rohini Sector 25, Video Shows Thick Cloud Os Smoke.

Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Okhla Landfill

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla landfill; Operation underway to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/lMfa8A1hOk — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

Firefighters Battle Raging Flames at Okhla Landfill

Delhi: Fire Service Divisional Officer Yashwant Singh Meena says, "A fire truck from Okhla Phase 1 was dispatched, and they attempted to extinguish the fire. However, due to strong winds, the smoke spread further, increasing the risk...8 fire trucks and nine fire units are… https://t.co/Bz0iCLPIn3 pic.twitter.com/8CBNNh6Kbo — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)