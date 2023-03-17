A few hours after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman said that the decision was legally void. Reacting to ICC's arrest warrant against Putin, a Kremlin spokesman said, "Putin arrest warrant outrageous and unacceptable," reports AP. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant against Putin over his war crimes in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin To Be Arrested? ICC Issues Arrest Warrant Against Russian President Over War Crimes in Ukraine.

Kremlin Reacts to Arrest Warrant Against Putin

Kremlin spokesman: Putin arrest warrant outrageous and unacceptable,' ICC decisions legally void', report AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2023

