A high-voltage drama took place in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, August 31, when a police constable caught his wife red-handed with her lover in their rented home at Shaheed Major Amiy Tripathi Nagar. The husband, Mithilesh Yadav, had been suspecting his wife, Simpi Yadav, of an affair with fellow constable Vishwanath Rai for several days. Upon returning unexpectedly from duty, he found the two together in a locked room, prompting him to call the police. In the presence of authorities, Mithilesh broke open the door, confronted the lover, and physically assaulted him before he was taken into custody. The incident, involving three police personnel, has gone viral after a video surfaced online showing Mithilesh breaking open the door in the presence of the police personnel. While his wife initially seemed to resist, she moved away from the door after being asked by other officers. The video further shows Vishwanath emerging from the room and getting beaten up by Mithilesh. Meerut: UP Police Inspector Caught on Camera Stealing From Garment Shop, Threatening Shopkeeper; Sent to Line Duty After Video Goes Viral.

Kushinagar Cop Catches Wife With Lover, Video Goes Viral

