A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been removed from active duty after CCTV video footage surfaced showing him allegedly stealing four bags of clothes from a shop counter. The incident came to light when the shopkeeper confronted the officer and was reportedly threatened in return. The matter was escalated to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), following which the inspector was taken off field duty and placed on line duty pending further inquiry. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

UP Police Inspector Caught on Camera Stealing From Garment Shop in Meerut

उत्तर प्रदेश – मेरठ में नजर बचते ही दरोगा जी काउंटर पर रखे कपड़े के 4 बैग उठाकर ले गए। CCTV कैमरे से पोल खुल गई। व्यापारी ने सामान वापसी को कहा तो दरोगा ने उन्हें धमका दिया। मामला SSP तक पहुंच गया। अब दरोगा जी लाइन हाजिर कर दिए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/3B1wyaKsgj — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)