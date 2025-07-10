A goods train derailed in Jammu and Kashmir today, July 10. According to news agency ANI, the goods train was going from Jammu to Punjab when it derailed in Lakhanpur of Kathua district. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities rushed to the spot and started relief work. Railway officials are also present on the spot. Speaking about the incident, railway Trackman Ram Bahadur said, "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred, due to which all the debris came on the track. Due to this, the train got derailed." Jammu and Kashmir: NC President Farooq Abdullah Takes Train Ride in Newly Inaugurated Vande Bharat Express, Says ‘Will Boost Tourism’ (Watch Video).

Goods Train Derails in Lakhanpur of Kathua District

#WATCH | Kathua, J&K | Railway Trackman Ram Bahadur says, "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred, due to which all the debris came on the track. Due to this, the train got derailed..." pic.twitter.com/63BGaC6N8Q — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

