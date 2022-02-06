Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning.

She was admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for almost a month. Earlier, she was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

