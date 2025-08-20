A video of a shocking leopard attack has surfaced on social media. In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a leopard entered a house and attacked a pet dog. The video shows the big cat scaling the compound wall before pouncing on the sleeping dog in the courtyard at a house in Kanker district. The leopard caught hold of the dog's throat and dragged it away. The incident has left the locals in panic and shock. Leopard Attack in Bengaluru: Boy Injured During Safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park, Authorities Order Safety Review After Viral Video Sparks Concern.

Leopard Attack in Chhattisgarh

कांकेर जिले में एक तेंदुए ने एक पालतू कुत्ते पर हमला किया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई. तेंदुआ दीवार फांदकर घुस गया और कुत्ते को अपना शिकार बनाया। चंद सेकेंड में तेंदुए ने कुत्ते को मार दिया और उसे उठा ले गया. pic.twitter.com/0ZlgHZIVfF — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) August 20, 2025

