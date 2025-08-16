A 13-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack during a safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred when the safari bus stopped and the leopard lunged through an open window, swiping at the boy, identified as Suhas from Bommasandra. He sustained deep scratches on his hand and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. A tourist’s video of the attack has since gone viral, raising alarm over visitor safety. Park officials confirmed the incident, clarifying that it happened during a non-AC bus safari. The Executive Director said first aid was given and announced immediate safety measures, including covering all window grills and reinforcing driver instructions to prevent such mishaps. Leopard Attack in Tirupati: Riders Escape Narrowly After Big Cat Suddenly Pounces on Moving Bike in Andhra Pradesh, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attack in Bengaluru

Leopard attacks 13-year-old at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru during a safari ride. The incident happened this afternoon and the minor was immediately attended to by the park staff and was then taken to a hospital. He was discharged after treatment. pic.twitter.com/Oc7rEubsNH — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)