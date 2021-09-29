Mumbai, September 29: A leopard cub was spotted walking in the rain on a street in Aarey area of Mumbai. A video showed the cub covered in wet mud trying to enter a tin shed. The leopard cub was later rescued and taken to a safe place. Another video showed the cub wrapped in a warm blanket. Watch the video below.

Leopard Cub Walking In Rain In Mumbai Rescued, Sleeps In Blanket Read more: https://t.co/LmUUQbYg83 pic.twitter.com/ymtDZeThWs — NDTV (@ndtv) September 29, 2021

