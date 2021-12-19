The government refuted speculation around the initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Sunday and said that the plan is on course for the IPO in the last quarter of this fiscal. Reportedly, LIC's IPO is unlikely to take place in the current financial year ending March 2022.

Check Tweet:

Some media speculation doubting the feasibility of LIC IPO this fiscal year is not correct. It is reiterated that plan is on course for the IPO in the last quarter of this fiscal. pic.twitter.com/E01nDZjnSu — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) December 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)