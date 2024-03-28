The Gujarat High Court recently pulled up the Indian Railways' for its apathy in responding to the frequent deaths of Asiatic Lions in the Gir wildlife sanctuary, which were being run over by the trains. The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee refused to accept the Railways' contention that most Lions died in train accidents while chasing prey. "Lions do not run they walk slowly. So how did you come to know that a lion was chasing the prey? Who told you this story? Your driver? This is just an assumption," the Chief Justice remarked. The high court bench also expressed displeasure over Railways' reply on two lions being run over by a train in January this year. Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts Stop Practice of Mentioning Religion and Caste of Litigants in Petitions After Supreme Court Order.

HC on Lion Deaths

Gujarat High Court rejects Railways' claim that lion deaths from train hits happen while chasing prey report by @NarsiBenwal https://t.co/0VCJ7BwwX7 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)