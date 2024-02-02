Notifications have been issued by the High Courts of Gujarat and Gauhati instructing counsel and litigants to refrain from mentioning the caste and religion of the parties involved in any litigation or petitions brought before them. The Gauhati High Court's directive to that effect also applies to subordinate courts in the State of Assam. The Gujarat High Court has mandated that the caste or religion of the litigant not be disclosed in petitions and proceedings before the High Court. These directives were issued in response to a January 10 Supreme Court judgement directing all national courts to discontinue the practice of referencing litigants' caste and religion in petitions and lawsuits. Supreme Court Orders All Courts To Shun Practice of Mentioning Caste or Religion of Litigants in Cases.

Gujarat, Gauhati HCs Stop Practice of Mentioning Religion, Caste of Litigants in Petitions

Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts stop practice of mentioning caste, religion of litigants in petitions

