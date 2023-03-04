A CBI court on Saturday reserved its order on former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the city’s excise policy case and issued a notice to the probe agency. The court posted the matter for hearing on March 10. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, arrested on Sunday in connection with city’s liquor policy case was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi as his five-day CBI custody ended today. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia To Be Produced at Rouse Avenue Court Today.

Excise Scam Case:

Excise policy case | Delhi Court fixes March 10 for hearing in the bail plea of arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Court issues notice to CBI on Sisodia's bail plea — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

