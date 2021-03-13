Maharashtra: Complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, due to a rise in COVID19 cases The total number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district is 57,755 including 5,569 active cases, till yesterday.

Maharashtra: Complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, due to a rise in COVID19 cases The total number of COVID19 cases in Aurangabad district is 57,755 including 5,569 active cases, till yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ODXyEff1UW — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)