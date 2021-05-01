Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital for another week. The news was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter. The national capital is under lockdown till 5 am on Monday, May 3, and now has been extended by a week till May 10.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)