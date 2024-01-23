A tweet going viral on social media shows a user on X, formerly Twitter, making derogatory comments about Lord Ram on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The user, identified as Divya Yashasvi, allegedly made objectionable comments against Lord Ram while PM Narendra Modi was unveiling the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The so-called user also challenged people in his post on X. Soon after, a user retweeted the objectionable post and sought police action. "He should be arrested immediately. What are the haters serving on Twitter, what kind of poison are they filling? He is said to be a resident of Pilibhit in UP," the user said in his tweet. Responding to the tweet, the Pilibhit police said that the accused was arrested, and a case was registered under relevant sections. Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Mandir Shows Our Future Will Be More Beautiful Than Our Past, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

He Should Be Arrested Immediately

आज के दिन भी भगवान श्री राम पर इतनी अभद्र टिप्पणी? इतना घटिया कमेंट? उसके बाद पूरी दबंगई से अपना नाम पता? दिव्या यशस्वी नाम से ID चलाने बाल ये लड़का है या लड़की? इसे तुरंत गिरफ़्तार करना चाहिए. ट्विटर पर नफरती लोग क्या परोस rahe हैं, कैसा ज़हर भर रहे हैं? ये UP के पीलीभीत का रहने… pic.twitter.com/3r8rutppFs — Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) January 22, 2024

Accused Arrested After Tweet Goes Viral

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना सुनगढ़ी पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी को तत्काल गिरफ्तार कर आरोपी के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। — Pilibhit Police (@pilibhitpolice) January 22, 2024

